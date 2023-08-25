United Kingdom man, 40, dies at country’s largest outdoor water park, causing one-day closure

A 40-year-old man suffered a medical episode and died Wednesday at the United Kingdom’s largest outdoor water park.

In a statement to the Mirror by Devon and Cornwall Police, officials confirmed the man was having a suspected medical episode at Splashdown Quaywest in Paignton, United Kingdom.

“Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service just after midday on Wednesday 23 August. They were at Splashdown Waterpark in Goodrington, Paignton, responding to reports of a man having suffered a suspected medical episode on site,” the spokesperson said. “Despite the best efforts of those at the scene the man, in his 40s and from the Bristol area, later died. His next of kin have been informed and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.”

The water park said in a Facebook post that they closed for the day following the incident.

“We are aware of an incident at Splashdown Quaywest waterpark that occurred approximately 12.15 today. The person concerned is receiving medical attention from paramedics. We do not have any further details at present, but we have taken the decision to close the waterpark today,” the park said. “Until we have any information to release having conducted and consulted with any of the necessary authorities we would appreciate being left to deal with an unfolding situation and respect the privacy of the individual concerned and their family.”

A statement on Splashdown Quaywest’s website states that park staff and three off-duty nurses immediately came to the individual’s aid, and an air ambulance was called when the incident happened at noon.

“I was present at the site today when the incident occurred. We are so sorry to hear that the person passed away and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased. I would like to thank and commend our staff for their prompt actions to administer first aid to our customer, together with the off-duty nurses that came forward to help and the actions of the ambulance staff that attended. It has been a shocking and upsetting day for everyone involved. We are consulting with our staff to make sure that they are ok,” said Splashdown Quaywest Managing Director Alan Richmond.

The water park resumed normal hours Thursday.