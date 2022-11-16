US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator

The U.S. and China are already at “war” as Beijing expands its military exercises and geopolitical interests farther and farther into the Pacific, a Japanese political commentator told Fox News.

“From my point of view, the U.S. and China have been in war,” Yoko Ishii said. “America was fighting against terrorism, but now America has shifted the policy to fight against China.”

President Biden said Monday that there “need not be a new Cold War” following a three-hour summit with Chinese President Xi Jingping — his first in-person meeting with the Communist Party official since taking office. Biden also said the two nations are “committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait” and that he doesn’t believe China has imminent plans to invade the island.

But Ishii said she wasn’t convinced by Biden’s statements. She pointed to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s October comment that China was pursuing “reunification” with Taiwan “on a much faster timeline” and said Beijing has gotten more aggressive toward the island.

“That contrast was a little shocking to me,” Ishii, who identifies as conservative, told Fox News.

The YouTube commentator was also concerned about China’s expansionist ambitions beyond Taiwan. She said the authoritarian nation’s military has been “invading” the area around Japan’s Senkaku Islands.

“They come into the waters around our territories like every day, and they do that to make it seem like they own the place,” Ishii said. “China is gradually just coming toward the Pacific Ocean.”

“They are just trying to expand and come out to the sea,” Ishii continued. “The first step is take Taiwan, and then Senkaku Islands, Okinawa and Japan, and then Guam, Hawaii, America.”

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.