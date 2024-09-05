US Army opens investigation after American officer stationed in Poland dies: ‘Outstanding leader’

The U.S. Army confirmed Wednesday it is investigating the death of a U.S. soldier who died while stationed in Poland.

Lt. Col. Joshua Camara, 45, was based at Camp Kościuszko, home of V Corps’ forward headquarters in the city of Poznan. He died on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

A V Corps spokesperson said Camara was a public affairs officer who had served in V Corps since June 2024. Camara was the recipient of the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal, among other awards.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Lt. Col. Josh Camara’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time,” Col. Kevin Jackson, V Corps chief of staff, said in a statement. “He was an outstanding leader and mentor, and we will remember his legacy and impact.”

TVP World, an English-language Polish news network, reported earlier Wednesday that Camara was found inside an apartment after military police stormed an apartment block near Camp Kościuszko.

The report described Camara, without naming him, as a “senior officer.” It cited Deputy District Prosecutor for Military Affairs in Poznań, Colonel Bartosz Okoniewski who said the evidence pointed to “unintentional manslaughter” and not murder.

The U.S. Army has not confirmed the details of the TVP World report. Fox News Digital has reached out to the local authorities in Poznań for more information.