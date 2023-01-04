US base in Syria hit with 2 rockets following 3rd anniversary of Soleimani killing

Two rockets struck a U.S. base in northeastern Syria Wednesday following the 3rd anniversary of the killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike in 2020.

Coalition forces at Mission Support Site Conoco were targeted in the attack that occurred around 9 am local time, according to U.S. Central Command.

There were no injures or even damage to the base or the coalition’s property.

“Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for CENTCOM said.

Syrian Democratic Forces visited the site of the rockets origin and found a third unfired rocket.

The attack came one day after the anniversary of Soleimani’s death on Jan. 3, 2020 in Baghdad, Iraq by a U.S. drone strike.

Soleimani served as the former head of Iran’s Quds Force in its Revolutionary Guard and gained notoriety for his support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his involvement in proxy wars across the Middle East.