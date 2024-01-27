US carries out ‘self-defense’ strike against Houthi anti-ship missile: CENTCOM

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The U.S. military carried out a strike in Yemen on Saturday targeting a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Red Sea and prepared to launch, according to U.S. Central Command.

The strike was conducted early Saturday morning in what CENTCOM described as a “self-defense” strike.

“On Jan. 27 at approximately 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

US CARRIES OUT ‘SELF-DEFENSE’ STRIKE IN YEMEN AGAINST IRAN-BACKED HOUTHI MISSILES

“U.S. Forces identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and determined it presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region,” the statement continued. “U.S. Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense. This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels.”

This comes after Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda at about 7:45 p.m. Friday night Sanaa time, CENTCOM said. The ship made a distress call and reported damage but no injuries were reported.

HOUTHIS DEMAND US, UK AID WORKERS LEAVE YEMEN WITHIN 30 DAYS FOLLOWING 2ND COALITION STRIKE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attack against the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker is the 38th attack by the Houthis since November 19 and the second attack on Friday.

The Houthis’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel said the strikes happened near the port city of Hodeida.

Fox News’ Liz Friden contributed to this report.