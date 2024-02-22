US conducts four ‘self-defense strikes’ against Houthi weapons preparing to launch: CENTCOM

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The U.S. military conducted “self-defense strikes” against Houthi missiles and a launcher prepared to fire from Yemen toward the Red Sea on Wednesday, U.S. Central Command announced.

Between 12 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday, four self-defense strikes were launched in response to seven mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one mobile anti-ship ballistic missile launcher aimed at the Red Sea, the agency said.

Also, in an act of self-defense, CENTCOM said its forces shot down a one-way attack unmanned aircraft system.

US CARRIES OUT ‘SELF-DEFENSE’ STRIKE AGAINST HOUTHI ANTI-SHIP MISSILE: CENTCOM

The missiles, launchers and the unmanned aircraft system were all determined to have originated from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

CENTCOM said they “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region” and were destroyed.

HOUTHIS DEMAND US, UK AID WORKERS LEAVE YEMEN WITHIN 30 DAYS FOLLOWING 2ND COALITION STRIKE

“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels,” CENTCOM concluded.

CENTCOM and the State Department have been adamant in recent days about condemning Houthi aggression in the Red Sea toward military and civilian ships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to Wednesday’s self-defense strikes, U.S. and coalition forces have shot down 11 one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, one anti-ship cruise missile, and one surface-to-air missile launcher located in Houthi-controlled Yemen since Feb. 19, according to CENTCOM announcements.

Fox News’ Liz Friden contributed to this report.