US destroyer intercepts Houthi missiles fired at US-owned container ship, official says

A U.S. destroyer intercepted ballistic missiles fired by Houthi terrorists at a U.S.-owned container ship in the Red Sea on Wednesday, a U.S. official told Fox News.

The Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles at the U.S. flagged and U.S. owned M/V Maersk Detroit Commercial Container ship transiting the Gulf of Aden in the Southern Red Sea, a U.S. defense official told Fox News. The missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, intercepted two of the missiles while the third splashed down into the sea, the official said.

The U.S. container ship is continuing its transit and, according to initial reports, there were no injuries and no damage to the ship, the official said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon that two ships were targeted.

“What I can tell you and what I do know of what happened today was that there were three Houthi missiles fired at two merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea,” Kirby said. “One missile missed by something like 200 kilometers. The other two were shot down by a U.S. Navy destroyer.”

This is the third U.S.-owned ship the Houthis have attacked in recent weeks.

It marks the first Houthi attack since Jan. 18 and the 36th attack on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since Nov. 19.