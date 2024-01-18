US forces carry out 4th round of strikes in a week against Houthi targets in Yemen

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A U.S. official told Fox News that the U.S. carried out strikes Wednesday evening on about a dozen Houthi missiles inside Yemen that were being staged to fire on commercial ships in the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden.

This comes after U.S. forces struck a Houthi-owned cache of anti-ship ballistic missiles in Yemen on Tuesday, U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. The strike was reportedly in direct response to a missile launched against U.S. vessels in the Red Sea.

Houthi forces have taken credit for continued attacks on merchant vessels and threatened to expand their targets to include U.S. and British vessels — all in a campaign to support Hamas in its war against Israel.

The attack by the Houthis was the first acknowledged by the U.S. since strikes on the rebels from the U.S. and allied nations began on Friday after weeks of assaults on shipping in the Red Sea.

This is a developing story.