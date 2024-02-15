US forces launch self-defense strike targeting Houthi missile in Yemen, track projectile in Gulf of Aden

American forces have carried out a self-defense strike this week targeting a “mobile anti-ship cruise missile” in Yemen that “was prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.”

U.S. Central Command said the missile, which was in “Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” was struck around 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Then, about seven hours later, CENTCOM said a single anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from those same parts of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden.

“U.S. Navy ships tracked the missile but took no action because the missile was not projected to impact near any ships. There were no reports of injuries or damage from ships in the area.,” CENTCOM wrote in a post on X.

“U.S. forces will continue to take actions that protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels,” it added.

The day before, CENTCOM said the Houthis struck a cargo ship in the region that was heading to Iran.

“Both missiles were launched toward MV Star Iris, a Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel transiting the Red Sea carrying corn from Brazil,” it announced.

“The ship reports being seaworthy with minor damage and no injuries to the crew,” officials added. “Of note, the MV Star Iris’s destination is Bandar Imam Khomeini, Iran.”

Days earlier, another ship owned by Star Bulk Carriers Corp. of Athens, Greece, the Star Nasia, came under attack from the Houthis.

The Houthis’ military “will not hesitate to carry out more operations in retaliation to the Zionist crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the ongoing American-British aggression against our dear country,” Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in a statement after that attack, according to The Associated Press.

Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel’s offensive in Gaza. They have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperiling shipping in a key route for trade among Asia, the Mideast and Europe.

Fox News’ Liz Friden and The Associated Press contributed to this report.