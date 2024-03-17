US military shoots down Houthi drone over the Red Sea

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The U.S. military shot down a Houthi drone over the Red Sea and destroyed another one on Yemeni soil.

U.S. Central Command says the Iranian-backed group “launched two unmanned Aerial vehicles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea” on Saturday morning before its forces “successfully engaged and destroyed one UAV,” while the other is “presumed to have crashed into the Red Sea.”

“There were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the vicinity,” CENTCOM said, adding that it also “destroyed five unmanned surface vessels and one UAV in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense” later Saturday night.

“It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region,” according to CENTCOM. “These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.”

The strikes come as the Houthis launched a suspected attack Sunday in the Gulf of Aden, with an explosive detonating near a ship, the Associated Press reported.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said the vessel’s crew saw the blast as it passed off the coast of Aden, the port city in southern Yemen home to the country’s exiled government. UKMTO said there were no reports of damage to the ship or injuries.

U.S. Central Command said on Friday that the Houthis also “fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea.”

Those launches came a day after Russian state media reported that the Houthis have a new, hypersonic missile in their arsenal.

“The group’s missile forces have successfully tested a missile that is capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 8 and runs on solid fuel,” a military official close to the Houthis claimed, according to a report from the RIA Novosti news agency.

