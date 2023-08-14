US nurse freed from Haiti says Christian song was her battle cry after kidnapping

A U.S. nurse who was released by Haitian kidnappers last week revealed that a Christian song called “See a Victory” was her rallying cry after she and her young daughter were abducted from a school campus.

Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were freed Wednesday healthy and unharmed, according to El Roi Haiti, the Christian aid organization founded by Dorsainvil’s husband. Their release comes nearly two weeks after they were taken at gunpoint from the campus of a Christian-run school near Haiti’s capital city of Port-au-Prince.

El Roi Haiti posted a statement from Dorsainvil on Saturday in which the New Hampshire woman expressed appreciation for the support for her and her child while they were missing.

“I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for myself and my sweet baby both during and following our time in captivity,” Dorsainvil said. “God was so very present in the fire with us and I pray that when I find the words to tell our story, that the mighty name of Jesus may be glorified and many people will come to know his love.”

Dorsainvil said that, after she was kidnapped, she recalled the song “See a Victory” by the North Carolina-based Elevation Worship music collective.

“There’s a part that says, ‘You take what the enemy meant for evil, and you turn it for good,'” she said.

Haiti has seen a rise in gang violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Mo?se in 2021. His killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and people are regularly killed, raped and held for ransom, The Associated Press reported.

According to a local nonprofit, there have been 539 kidnappings since January, a significant uptick over previous years.

It is unclear whether a ransom was paid to free Dorsainvil and her daughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.