US-Philippines military exercise to be the largest ever amid rising tensions with China

The 38th annual joint U.S.-Philippines military exercises will be the largest ever, nearly doubling the amount of personnel that participated in last year’s event.

Roughly 12,000 U.S. troops, 5,400 Philippine personnel and over 100 Australian military members are set to participate in the annual Balikatan Exercise between the countries, far surpassing the 9,000 that participated in the event in 2022, according to reporting from the Navy Times on Wednesday.

The 17-day exercise, which is set to kick off Tuesday, comes amid rising tensions with China in Asia, most recently after an announced deal struck between the Philippines and the U.S. that gives the U.S. military access to four additional military installations in the country, a few of which will face the South China Sea.

“It’s a big deal,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said of the event, which was announced last month. “This is part of our effort to modernize our alliance, and these efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to advance its illegitimate claims in the West Philippine Sea.”

Two of the new sites to host U.S. military personnel — a Philippine navy base in Santa Ana and an international airport in Lal-lo — have particularly irked China as a result of their proximity to China and Taiwan.

It is still unclear if any of the four new bases will be used during this month’s military exercise.

The announced plans also come after China vowed “strong and resolute measures” in response to a meeting between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California.

“We will take resolute measures to punish the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement Thursday.

McCarthy and a group of bipartisan lawmakers met with Tsai on Wednesday, with McCarthy vowing “unwavering” support for Taiwan.

“America’s support for the people of Taiwan will remain resolute, unwavering and bipartisan,” McCarthy said at a news conference following the meeting.

Tsai added that the U.S.’ “unwavering support reassures the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated” while arguing the island’s relationship with the U.S. was critical to defend democracy.

“We once again find ourselves in a world where democracy is under threat and the urgency of keeping the beacon of freedom shining cannot be understated,” Tsai said.