US sending more troops to Middle East, Netanyahu warns Lebanese as Israel-Hezbollah conflict heightens

The United States is sending more troops to the Middle East, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to the Lebanese people regarding the heightening conflict with Hezbollah.

“In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region. But for operational security reasons, I’m not going to comment on or provide specifics,” Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters during an off-camera gaggle Monday.

The U.S. already has 40,000 troops in the region. The new deployments come after significant strikes by Israeli forces against targets inside Lebanon that have killed hundreds and as Israel is preparing to conduct further operations. Netanyahu released a video statement Monday addressed to “the people of Lebanon.”

“Israel’s war is not with you. It’s with Hezbollah. For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields. It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garages,” Netanyahu said. “Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens. To defend our people against Hezbollah strikes, we must take out those weapons.”

KIRBY SLAMS HAMAS CHIEF SINWAR AS ‘THE MAJOR OBSTACLE’ TO CEASE-FIRE, HOSTAGE RELEASE DEAL WITH ISRAEL

“Now starting this morning, the IDF has warned you to get out of harm’s way,” Netanyahu added. “I urge you – take this warning seriously. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger your lives and the lives of your loved ones. Don’t let Hezbollah endanger Lebanon. Please, get out of harm’s way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes.”

He spoke as Israeli warplanes continued to strike Hezbollah targets in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Fox News confirmed that Netanyahu’s cabinet approved a “special situation” – similar to a state of emergency – on Israel’s home front on Monday. According to the Israeli government, the declaration significantly expands Israel Defense Forces (IDF) powers to give public directives, permitting the military to ban gatherings, limit studies and issue “additional instructions required to save lives.”

ISRAEL SAYS IT CONDUCTED RETALIATORY STRIKES AGAINST HEZBOLLAH IN LEBANON, STRUCK HAMAS IN GAZA

The U.S. State Department is warning Americans to leave Lebanon as the risk of a regional war increases.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available,” the State Department cautioned Saturday. Ryder would not say if the additional forces might support the evacuation of those citizens if needed.

Additionally on Monday, the aircraft carrier USS Truman, two destroyers and a cruiser set sail from Norfolk, Virginia, headed to the Mediterranean on a regularly scheduled deployment, opening the possibility that the U.S. could keep both the Truman and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which is in the Gulf of Oman, nearby in case further violence breaks out, according to The Associated Press.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held back-to-back calls with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the weekend as he pressed for a cease-fire and a reduction of tensions in the region, Ryder said.

“Given the tensions, given the escalation, as I highlighted, there is the potential for a wider regional conflict. I don’t think we’re there yet, but it’s a dangerous situation,” Ryder said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. presence in the Middle East is designed both to help defend Israel and protect U.S. and allied personnel and assets. Navy warships are scattered across the region, from the eastern Mediterranean Sea to the Gulf of Oman, and both Air Force and Navy fighter jets are strategically based at several locations to be better prepared to respond to any attacks.

Fox News’ Yonat Friling and the Associated Press contributed to this report.