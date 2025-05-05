US strikes on Yemen continue after Houthi missile hits by Israeli airport; terror group vows ‘aerial blockade’

The U.S. has reportedly launched a new round of airstrikes in Yemen after the Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile that landed near Israel’s main airport on Sunday.

The Houthi-controlled state news agency in Yemen reported that “American aggression” was behind several strikes on the capital, Sanaa, on Monday. At least 16 people were wounded, according to New Arab.

Since March 15, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) “has conducted an intense and sustained campaign targeting the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen to restore freedom of navigation and American deterrence,” a U.S. Defense official told Fox News Digital on Monday. “We will continue to increase the pressure and further disintegrate Houthi capabilities as long as they continue to impede freedom of navigation.”

Earlier Monday, Yemen’s Houthis vowed to continue attacks on Israeli airports after the missile briefly halted flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s main international airport near Tel Aviv. The Houthis issued a warning to airlines that they would carry out “repeated targeting” of Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main gateway to the world.

The Houthis had already threatened late Sunday to implement “a comprehensive aerial blockade” on Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet was set to vote to expand fighting in Gaza.

Netanyahu said the U.S. was supporting Israeli operations against the Houthis. In a later statement, he added Israel would respond to the Houthis “AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters.”

The U.S. military under President Donald Trump has been carrying out an intensified campaign of daily airstrikes targeting the Houthis since March 15.

USCENTCOM said in its most recent statement on April 27 that its forces have “conducted an intense and sustained campaign targeting the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen to restore freedom of navigation and American deterrence” since March 15. “These operations have been executed using detailed and comprehensive intelligence ensuring lethal effects against the Houthis while minimizing risk to civilians,” USCENTCOM said.

USCENTCOM said the strikes “have destroyed multiple command-and-control facilities, air defense systems, advanced weapons manufacturing facilities, and advanced weapons storage locations.”

“While the Houthis have continued to attack our vessels, our operations have degraded the pace and effectiveness of their attacks. Ballistic missile launches have dropped by 69%. Additionally, attacks from one way attack drones have decreased by 55%,” USCENTCOM added. “U.S. strikes destroyed the ability of Ras Isa Port to accept fuel which will begin to impact Houthi ability to not only conduct operations, but also to generate millions of dollars in revenue for their terror activities.”

“Iran undoubtedly continues to provide support to the Houthis. The Houthis can only continue to attack our forces with the backing of the Iranian regime,” USCENTCOM said. “We will continue to ratchet up the pressure until the objective is met, which remains the restoration of freedom of navigation and American deterrence in the region.”

The Houthis have been firing at Israel since the war against Hamas in Gaza began after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, raising their profile as the last member of Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” capable of launching regular attacks on Israel.

Their missiles have mostly been intercepted, although some have penetrated Israel’s missile defense systems, causing damage.

The Israeli military said Sunday was the first time a missile struck the airport grounds since the Israel-Hamas war began. Initial findings indicated the likely cause was a technical issue with the interceptor, they said.

Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom said four people were lightly wounded in the blast. Another two people were reportedly hurt while on their way to shelter, the BBC reported.

Multiple international airlines canceled or postponed flights. The war with Hamas in Gaza and then Hezbollah in Lebanon led a wave of airlines to suspend flights to Israel, but many have resumed in recent months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.