US tourists visiting Dublin issued warning after violent attack on American

The U.S. Embassy in Dublin has issued a travel warning for “security awareness” to tourists looking to visit Ireland following an attack on an American national in the capital city.

“With a number of recent incidents reported in Irish media, the U.S. Embassy in Dublin reminds U.S. citizens to exercise good personal security practices while traveling,” the travel advisory posted Tuesday to the embassy website read.

“The U.S. Embassy Dublin encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings, especially when traveling in unfamiliar places, crowded locations, empty streets, or at night,” the advisory continued, adding that in particular travelers should “avoid walking alone, if possible, especially during hours of darkness” and remain “vigilant” against theft and robbery.

The U.S. State Department’s issued its last travel advisory notice for Ireland in October 2022 as Level 1, or merely advising that travelers exercise “normal precautions.”

Stephen Termini, a 57-year-old American tourist, remains in intensive care after a group of youths kicked and beat him in Dublin last week. Emergency personnel responded at the scene and took him to Beaumont Hospital, The Irish Times reported.

A teenage boy was charged over the weekend in connection with the assault, sitting in a special session of the Children’s Court on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Rizzuto, Termini’s son, said his father had planned to move permanently Ireland. Termini, a resident of Buffalo, New York, had visited Ireland a number of times due to his heritage: His mother’s ashes were spread in Ireland in 2002, and his father used to paint murals in the country, Termini’s son told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

“Last time I spoke to him he was saving up every penny, doing odd jobs to get over to Ireland,” Rizzuto said. “He was talking about playing music in Ireland. That’s where he wanted to be so it really sucks what happened to him.”

Rizzuto over the weekend said he and his siblings are trying to figure out how to get to Ireland to be by their father’s bedside.

“What happened to my dad should not happen to anybody. I’m just trying to keep on top of everything as best I can and go about it the right way,” he added.

The Irish Times linked the attack to lower staffing levels for the Garda S?och?na, the national police service of Ireland, which has allegedly lost some 240 members since the start of the year while civilian staff numbers remain unchanged in the same time.

The U.S. Embassy in Dublin issued a number of suggestions for travelers who visit the Emerald Isle, mainly urging Americans to research where they are going ahead of time and to not leave belongings unattended.

Additionally, travelers should be wary of showing off expensive jewelry or watches and should avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

The embassy even suggested that travelers “avoid staring” at their phone while walking in public areas to avoid potential “snatch and grab” theft and should limit earbud or headphone use as well.

The office for the Irish minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment by time of publication.