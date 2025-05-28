US warns Venezuela now poses ‘highest risk’ for American travelers

The United States government is advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to Venezuela and its borders.

Venezuela currently has the highest Travel Advisory with a level 4.

Per the U.S. Department of State, citizens are warned not to travel to Venezuela due to severe risks.

The risks include wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.

Currently, more U.S. nationals are wrongfully detained in Venezuela than anywhere else in the world.

In March 2019, the DOS withdrew all diplomatic personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Caracas and suspended operations.

This means there is no U.S. consulate operating in Venezuela and the U.S. government cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in Venezuela.

Police and security forces have instituted a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy or anti-regime demonstrations, including the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets against participants, which occasionally devolve into looting and vandalism.

If you are planning to still travel to Venezuela, the State Department recommends you do the following before traveling.

Travelers should prepare a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and power of attorney.

Develop a communication plan with family or your company with a “proof of life” protocol and consider hiring a professional security detail.

Travelers should have an understanding that medical care will be limited in Venezuela, especially over-the-counter medication.

Avoid Venezuela’s border areas with Colombia, Brazil, and Guyana as Colombian terrorist groups operate in those areas.

If you choose to travel to Venezuela, the U.S. will not be able to assist you in recovering lost, stolen or expired travel documents.

It is advised that any U.S. citizen currently in Venezuela should depart immediately.

