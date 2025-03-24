Video shows ‘highly skilled’ pilot’s final moments before fatal air show crash

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A “highly skilled” pilot’s final moments were captured on video before he died in a crash at an air show in South Africa over the weekend.

The fatal incident involving James O’Connell unfolded Saturday at the Saldanha Bay Airfield outside of Cape Town. Footage showed a plane performing an aerial maneuver before crashing into the ground, generating a fireball and drawing screams from those in attendance.

“It is with profound sadness that the organizers of the West Coast Airshow confirm a fatal accident involving James O’Connell, a highly skilled and respected test pilot from South Africa, when he piloted the Impala Mark 1 aircraft during today’s display in Saldanha,” the event’s organizers said in a statement.

“Mr. O’Connell was performing a routine display intended to demonstrate the capabilities of the Impala Mark 1 – a beloved warbird with deep historical significance for many South Africans – it was especially a huge moment because the Impala has not been seen performing at airshows for many years,” they added. “The maneuvers were being executed as part of the official airshow program, witnessed by thousands of spectators.”

DELTA PLANE’S LANDING GEAR COLLAPSED DURING TORONTO CRASH-LANDING, INVESTIGATORS SAY

Video of the incident showed a cloud of black smoke rising up into the sky following the crash.

“He rolled the aircraft… he turned the aircraft, the undercarriage was up. On coming out of it, one could clearly see that he was losing height,” airshow commentator Brian Emmenis was quoted by the organizers as saying. “He went out toward the hangars – he was at that stage in a serious deep dive – and he went straight into the ground. There was no sign of an attempt to eject.”

ALASKA PLANE THAT CRASHED AND LEFT 10 DEAD WAS MORE THAN 1,000 POUNDS OVER THE WEIGHT LIMIT, NTSB FINDS

“Emergency services responded immediately, the crowd remained behind the barriers, totally stunned, and medical attention was handed to the crowd,” he added.

No spectators were injured in the crash, and the South African Civil Aviation Authority and Air Show South Africa are now investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The organizers extend their deepest condolences to Mr. O’Connell’s family, friends and aviation colleagues,” they added.