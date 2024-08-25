Video shows naval vessel cruising famous waterway while blasting iconic Darth Vader anthem

A German naval vessel sailed into London on the River Thames this week, while blasting iconic “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader’s “The Imperial March,” though the country’s military branch says there is “no deeper message” in the ship’s commander’s choice of music.

A bystander caught the spectacle on video Monday, before sharing the video clip on social media.

Although the song choice could easily be interpreted negatively, the German navy quickly tried to clear the airwaves.

“The commander can choose the music freely,” the country’s navy said in a statement Thursday. “The choice of music has no deeper message.”

The warship Braunschweig was in the region for training and dropped its anchor in London to take on supplies, according to the German navy.

Another video of the Braunschweig captured the Clash song “London Calling,” playing as it cruised into port.

The 1979 song’s title comes from the BBC World Service station identification in World War II and its lyrics include the lines, “London calling to the zombies of death. Quit holding out and draw another breath.”

When the ship departed, a tugboat reportedly escorted it down the river near Tower Bridge as sailors stood on deck, sans lightsabers.

The Braunschweig was named for a German city in Lower Saxony, which is, as the crow flies, about 420 miles away from London. The ship was also named for Germany’s newest class of ocean-going corvettes.

This was the second time the Braunschweig visited the British capital, according to a post on X from the German Embassy in London.

Embassy officials also said the commander of the ship “is a big ‘Star Wars’ fan and an admirer of the legendary musical scores of John Williams.”

“He chooses a different Williams tune whenever his ship is visiting a foreign harbor,” the embassy wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.