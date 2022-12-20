Video shows Russian gas pipeline explosion that killed 3

A video on Tuesday showed an explosion along a gas pipeline in Russia that killed three people but would not disrupt gas supplies to Europe, officials said.

The explosion ripped through the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region Tuesday afternoon local time, roughly 420 miles east of Moscow, during repair work that apparently caused a huge burst of burning gas to spew into the air, killing three repair workers and injuring a driver.

According to reports, the pipeline originates at a gas field in Siberia before crossing into Ukraine and then entering the European Union.

The fire has reportedly been extinguished, though Chuvashia’s governor, Oleg Nikolayev, said it was unclear how long it will take to repair the section of damaged pipeline.

Russia’s state-owned energy agency Gazprom said it would not affect EU gas exports.

“The damaged section of the gas pipeline was promptly localized. Gas is being transported to consumers in full through parallel gas pipelines,” Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod said according to Reuters.

Gas exports from Russia – which supplied Europe with roughly 40% of its natural gas in the lead up to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine – have already been disrupted with the damage caused to the Nord Stream pipeline network, which saw multiple explosions earlier this year.

Western officials have accused Russia of purposefully targeting the pipeline after a preliminary investigation found that “gross sabotage” was behind the incident when traces of explosives were discovered on “foreign” objects.

The Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline is the main pipeline funneling gas into Europe through Ukraine.

Gazprom reportedly said it expects to pump 43 million cubic meters of gas into Europe in the next 24 hours.

