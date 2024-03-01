WATCH: Tourists in Colombia left hanging after helicopter plummets shortly after takeoff

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

[[{“value”:”

A short flight to a luxurious dinner experience became a nightmare for four tourists and two crew members on board a helicopter in Colombia, where it spiraled out of control shortly after taking off from a rooftop.

The helicopter, a Bell 206 chopper, had six people on board at the time of the crash in ﻿Medellín, Colombia, on Monday.

The tourist helicopter was only airborne for approximately 10 seconds, before it dropped and became wedged between a building and a red telephone pole.

Medellín’s Mayor, Fico Gutiérrez, confirmed on X that everyone survived the crash.

STATE IN BRAZIL’S AMAZON REPORTS OVER 2,000 WILDFIRES IN PAST MONTH

Video from inside the helicopter showed the terrifying moments the chopper lost control and became wedged.

BANGLADESH MALL FIRE KILLS AT LEAST 43

“Dad, I just got into a helicopter crash,” one passenger said in a phone call to his father. “I’m stuck in a building, and I’m really high up. I love you and I just wanted to say thank you for everything.”

“I’m stuck between a telephone pole,” he said. “I’m going to live through this.”

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



According to the Medellín Disaster Risk Management Administrative Department, 70 emergency personnel worked to save the trapped helicopter passengers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We managed to rescue all the occupants of the aircraft alive,” the department wrote in a translated X post.

“}]]