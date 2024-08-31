WATCH: Ukraine fighter ace bombing run destroys river crossing in Kursk

Stunning footage shows a celebrated Ukrainian fighter pilot making a bombing run in the disputed Kursk region, where Kyiv’s forces have made major gains.

“Precision strike, objective control, and thanks from the commander. And this happens every day! Relentlessly and selflessly,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a release alongside the footage, which follows a high-profile incident involving one of the recently acquired F16s.

Vadym Voroshylov, Ukraine’s 30-year-old fighter pilot hero, led the mission in a Soviet-era MiG-29 supersonic fighter. The mission utilized glide bombs developed by Boeing in cooperation with Australia’s Defense Science and Technology Organization.

In the footage, technicians load the missiles into the plane while Voroshylov, known by his call sign “Karaya,” performs a check on the aircraft before taking off and flying into Kursk airspace. The footage then shows the destruction of a bridge, both from afar and from Voroshylov’s targeting display.

Ukraine has targeted bridges and crossings over the Seim River in Kursk over the past month, looking to stymie Russia’s ability to supply its forces in the region as Ukraine continues its push to claim the territory, according to East2West.

Voroshylov has become the face of Ukraine’s Air Force after a series of stunning moments in the first year of the war, such as when he ejected from his plane after allegedly shooting down five Iranian-produced Shahed-136 drones, according to Newsweek.

The photograph of his bloodied but smiling face and “thumbs up” following his escape proved the kind of catalyzing and defiant image Ukraine wanted to project as Russia continued to attack the border areas.

Voroshylov earned the Order of the Gold Star and title “Hero of Ukraine” for his deeds.

“(This title is awarded) for personal courage and heroism displayed in the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, (and) selfless service to the Ukrainian people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of Voroshylov when presenting him with the award.

The footage of Voroshylov’s latest bombing run – and bringing the “Hero of Ukraine” back to the headlines – follows a major disaster as Ukraine reports the first loss of an F-16, which Zelenskyy had fought hard to obtain.

Ukraine touted the advanced planes as a major piece in their much-needed update for their forces, but about one month after receiving the planes, Russian missiles shot down the plane and killed the pilot, Oleksiy Mes.

Ukrainian military claimed that the crash did not result from enemy attacks, though, the BBC reported. Officials claimed the pilot destroyed three cruise missiles and one drone in what has been Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine since the start of the war.

Russia launched 100 missiles and 100 drones, then followed it with a smaller barrage of 10 missiles and 80 drones, which Ukraine largely diminished.

Ukrainian officials did not specify that Mes had piloted an F-16, but a military source told the BBC it had been an F-16. Various reports indicate that the crash had occurred due to mechanical failure or pilot error, though one member of Ukraine’s parliamentary defense committee claimed that it had been due to friendly fire.

The destruction of the F-16 has also reportedly led Zelenskyy to fire his Air Force commander. Zelenskyy stressed that he acted in the interest of protecting the lives of those who fight for Ukraine.

The first jets arrived from Denmark, but the Netherlands has confirmed that it will provide 24 additional jets to Ukraine as Kyiv continues its push into Kursk.