What to expect as Israel-Hamas cease-fire goes into effect on Sunday

After the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas goes into effect Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. local time in Israel, which is 1:30 a.m. ET, three female hostages are the first expected to be released.

As of Saturday, at 8 p.m. ET, Israel was still waiting on the list of which hostages would be released first.

Israel’s Cabinet approved the deal early Saturday morning for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages captured after Hamas’ unprovoked attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Phase One of the deal starts on Sunday with the release of the first three hostages and lasts 42 days.

During that time, a total of 33 hostages will be released, with children, women, female soldiers, people over 50, and sick or injured men being prioritized. More than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners will be sent back to Gaza as well.

Most of the Israeli hostages are believed to still be alive, but their identities won’t be revealed until closer to when they’re released.

Another four hostages will be released on day seven and three more will be released on day 14, with a priority given to women.

Three more hostages will also be released on day 28 and again on day 35.

Between days 35 and 42, hostages Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who have both been held in Gaza since 2014 and 2015, will be released.

In the last week of phase one, 12 hostages will be released.

On the 16th day of Phase One, negotiations will begin for Phase Two, which is expected to include the release of all remaining Israeli hostages, including young men, soldiers, and fallen soldiers.

Phase Two will start on day 43 and last another 42 days.

The Israeli government decided that the Israel Defense Force will remain in Gaza until the last hostage is freed, but they will move back to a security zone along the Gaza border that provides security for residents living there.

The plan is a new defense approach and is still being finalized under the IDF’s Southern Command.