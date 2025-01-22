What was in the brown bags handed to Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

The three Israeli hostages freed in the first phase of the cease-fire deal with Hamas were all spotted carrying paper “gift bags” with the terror organization’s logo. The bags reportedly contained a map of Gaza, photos of the women from their time in captivity, and certificates reading “release decision,” according to Hebrew-language media.

Emily Damari, Romi Goren and Doron Steinbrecher, all of whom were kidnapped by Hamas during the deadly Oct. 7 attacks, returned to Israel on Sunday as part of a cease-fire deal. All three women have been reunited with their families after spending over 15 months in captivity.

A representative for Goren’s family says her bag also contained a necklace, CNN reported, adding that the Israel Security Agency confiscated the items Hamas gave the women.

“I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated. I am also happy that during her release the world was given a glimpse of her feisty and charismatic personality,” Mandy Damari, mother of Emily Damari, said in a statement released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum on X. “In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked Netanyahu for securing the release of Damari, who is also a British citizen.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum also released a statement by Steinbrecher’s family in which they thanked the people of Israel and President Donald Trump for his support.

“A special thank you to the people of Israel for their warm embrace, unwavering support, and the strength they gave us during our darkest moments. We also extend our gratitude to President Trump for his significant involvement and support, which meant so much to us.”

A Hamas official confirmed that four of the seven remaining Israeli female hostages will be released on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to reports.

The cease-fire and hostage deal involves Hamas gradually releasing 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza over the next six weeks in exchange for Israel releasing nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees from the West Bank and Gaza.

As part of the deal, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Damari, Goren and Steinbrecher. Crowds of Palestinians in the West Bank cheered and some reportedly waved Hamas flags in celebration of the detainees’ return.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) leadership announced a shakeup as Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said he handed in his resignation and requested to leave his role later this year.

“I informed the Minister of Defense today (Tuesday) that by virtue of my recognition of my responsibility for the IDF’s failure on October 7th, and at a time when the IDF has significant achievements and is in the process of implementing the agreement to release our hostages, I have requested to leave my role on March 6th, 2025,” Halevi said in a statement released by the IDF.

“Until then, I will complete the IDF’s inquiries into the events of October 7th and strengthen the IDF’s readiness for security challenges.”

In response, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said “I would like to express my appreciation to the Chief of Staff and thank him for his contribution to the IDF throughout his years of service as a fighter and as a commander, and for his part in the great achievements of the IDF in the difficult war that was forced upon us.”

Netanyahu also commended Halevi on his years of service and credited him for some of the country’s “great achievements.”