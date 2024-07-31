White House can’t say what assassination of top Hamas leader could mean for Gaza ceasefire deal

The White House could not confirm reports from Tehran that Hamas’ top political leader was killed Wednesday by an airstrike.

National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby told reporters he could neither confirm nor deny a statement by Hamas that accused Israel of assassinating Ismail Haniyeh. No one has claimed responsibility for the assassination, but Israel is suspected to be behind it after vowing to eradicate Hamas’ senior leaders following the Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel, when terrorists slaughtered 1,200 people and took some 250 hostages.

“I’ve seen the statement that Hamas put out. I can’t confirm or verify. We have no independent confirmation,” Kirby said during the White House press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Neither could Kirby say, when asked, what potential impact the killing could have as the U.S. continues to negotiate a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. More than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 90,000 wounded in the war in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, although the count does not differentiate between civilians and terrorists.

“I think it’s too soon to know what any of these reported events could mean for the ceasefire deal,” Kirby said. He quickly added that the Biden-Harris administration continues to seek an agreement that would bring an end to the war in Gaza and provide humanitarian relief to the Palestinians who live there.

“In fact, we have a team in the region right now as we speak, to try to continue to work with our counterparts to move this forward because it’s that important,” Kirby said.

“It’s always been complicated work. And it’s not like the complications with every passing day get easier, and that includes today.”

A U.S. military official earlier told Fox News the American military had “no involvement” in the assassination of Haniyeh, who led Hamas’ political bureau and had lauded the Oct. 7 attacks as a humiliating blow to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “will exact a very heavy price from any aggression against us on any front” but did not mention the killing. “There are challenging days ahead,” he added.

The alleged assassination has poured gasoline on the conflict in Gaza and threatens to fuel a wider regional conflict in the Middle East — precisely the outcome the Biden-Harris administration hopes to avoid.

In a statement on his official website, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said revenge was “our duty” and that Israel had “prepared a harsh punishment for itself” by killing “a dear guest in our home.”

It remains to be seen if Hamas will withdraw from ceasefire negotiations pushed for by Biden.

Notably, the president has yet to issue remarks personally on the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich to “stay tuned” to hear from the president later this week.

“And look, I think when it comes to the Middle East, when it comes to foreign policy more broadly, this is a president that has a record to stand on. When it relates to making sure we’re putting the national security of the American people first, this is something that he’s done, making sure that we, you know, that we reengage with our allies and also partners,” Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

