Who is Banksy? The England-based street artist’s work is well-known, but his identity is a mystery

Banksy’s work is known around the world, but his identity is a complete mystery to fans that span the globe.

The individual known as Banksy is one of the most famous artists in the world. Banksy’s work sells for millions of dollars, and his clientele includes A-list stars, such as Brad Pitt and Christina Aguilera.

Much of his immersive work includes political undertones and highlights global issues in artistic form, while others depict lighter, more playful themes.

The mystery behind Banksy remains, but of course, speculation has swirled about whom the famous artist could be.

Banksy is believed to be from Bristol, England.

Banksy rose to fame as a graffiti artist through his spray-painted stenciled designs around Bristol.

Regardless of his unknown identity, Banksy has received high acclaim, such as being named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2010. In the photo submitted to the magazine, Banksy kept his identity hidden by placing a paper bag over his head.

Banksy has also made his mark in Hollywood. In 2006, Banksy’s work was featured in the film “Children of Men.”

In 2010, Banksy directed a documentary called “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” which went on to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Banksy’s first piece was a stencil mural called “The Mild Mild West.”

The work was painted in the Stokes Croft area of Bristol in 1999.

The mural depicts a teddy bear with a Molotov cocktail in hand, ready to throw at three riot police.

Since then, Banksy has created many recognizable pieces, including “Pulp Fiction,” a piece depicting a scene from the 1994 film, and “Love Is In The Air,” also known as “Flower Thrower,” which was placed on the West Bank Wall in Israel.

To date, Banksy has never officially revealed himself, but theories about whom the famous artist is have swirled for decades.

One theory is that Banksy is Robert Del Naja, frontman of the band Massive Attack. This speculation mostly stems from the fact that murals by the artists have emerged in places where the band has performed.

Interest has continued to grow in finding the true identity of the artist, especially in 2023, when a 2003 interview with a BBC reporter resurfaced. Although Banksy’s face was not revealed in the video, the reporter asked him if his real name was “Robert Banks,” and the artist replied by saying “It’s Robbie.”

One of the most popular speculations is that Banksy is Robin Gunningham. Jamie Hewlett and Neil Buchanan are others suspected to be the infamous artist.

Even though speculation has been made public, and evidence has been sought after, the artist has never revealed himself as any of these individuals, or any other.

Banksy’s most expensive piece is called “Love Is In the Bin.”

The artwork was sold on Oct. 14, 2021 at Sotheby’s in London for £18,582,000 ($25,327,400), according to Guinness World Records.

This iconic piece of art started as the famous “Girl with Balloon”. As soon as the art was sold, it started moving downward in the frame, and split into shreds. Inside the bottom of the artwork was a shredder which made the shocking trick real.

Originally, the artwork displayed a girl, with her arm far extended, reaching towards a heart-shaped balloon which was out of her reach.

When it was sold in October 2021, the bottom half of the artwork was neatly shredded into strips, only exposing the heart balloon.