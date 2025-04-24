World Economic Forum greenlights new investigation into whistleblower claims against founder Klaus Schwab

The World Economic Forum – the globalist body that hosts its annual gathering of elites in Davos, Switzerland – is supporting an independent investigation into whistle-blower allegations brought against its founder, Klaus Schwab, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The whistleblower complaint was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, a day after Schwab, 87, stepped down as chairman and as a member of the Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

According to the Journal, an anonymous whistleblower penned a letter to the board – which includes former Vice President Al Gore, Jordan’s Queen Rania and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde as members – alleging financial and ethical misconduct by Schwab and his wife, Hilde. The claims included that Schwab allegedly tapped subordinates to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used WEF funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels.

The letter reportedly also alleged his wife, a former WEF staffer, arranged “token” meetings funded by the forum to rationalize luxury holiday travel on the organization’s tab.

A spokesperson for the Schwab family denied all allegations about luxury travel and withdrawing money, telling the Journal that Klaus Schwab would always pay the forum back for any massages charged to hotels while traveling. The spokesperson also told the Journal that the family plans to file a lawsuit against whoever was responsible for the whistle-blower letter and “anybody who spreads these mistruths.”

The Journal reported that the board convened an emergency meeting on Easter Sunday about the whistle-blower allegations to consider a course of action.

“The Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum unanimously supported the Audit and Risk Committee’s decision to initiate an independent investigation following a whistleblower letter containing allegations against former Chairman Klaus Schwab,” the WEF said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “This decision was made after consultation with external legal counsel and in line with the Forum’s fiduciary responsibilities.”

“The investigation will be led by the Audit and Risk Committee with the support of independent legal experts,” the statement continued. “The Committee will move expediently to determine its processes and parameters and will share its progress with the Board. While the Forum takes these allegations seriously, it emphasizes that they remain unproven, and will await the outcome of the investigation to comment further.”

“Under the interim chairmanship of Peter Brabeck-Letmathe and the continued leadership of President and CEO Børge Brende, the Forum remains fully committed to its mission and responsibilities.”

In announcing Schwab’s departure on Monday, WEF said its board “acknowledged the outstanding achievements of the retired” Schwab.

“He created the leading global platform for dialogue and progress, and the Board expressed its gratitude for his 55 years of relentless leadership at the helm of the Forum,” the WEF said in a statement. “At a time when the world is undergoing rapid transformation, the need for inclusive dialogue to navigate complexity and shape the future has never been more critical. The Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum underlines the importance of remaining steadfast in its mission and values as a facilitator of progress. Building on its trusted role, the Forum will continue to bring together leaders from all sectors and regions to exchange insights and foster collaboration.”

The annual meeting in Davos for years has brought together top business executives, government leaders, academics, international organizations, cultural figures, sports legends and celebrities for conversations on world economic affairs.

President Donald Trump addressed the Davos meeting remotely in January, just three days after his inauguration.

“What the world has witnessed in the past 72 hours is nothing less than a revolution of common sense,” Trump said, speaking of his plan to begin a “Golden Age” for America. “Our country will soon be stronger, wealthier and more united than ever before, and the entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this incredible momentum and what we’re doing and going to do.”