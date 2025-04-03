World leaders react to Trump’s sweeping tariffs: ‘tumultuous times’ ahead

World leaders reacted to the sweeping tariffs President Donald Trump released this week impacting essentially every U.S. trading partner.

The White House has implemented a flat 10% tariff on apparently all imports, though some nations saw drastically higher taxes slapped on their U.S. exports – including Vietnam, which was issued a 46% tariff one day after it slashed its tariffs on U.S. imports.

However, no nation was handed a higher import tax than China, which Trump revealed will have an additional 34% blanket tariff on its exports to the U.S. on top of the 20% tariff the president implemented earlier this year. This brings the total tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the U.S. to 54% – just shy of the 60% Trump pledged on the campaign trail.

CANADA’S PM CARNEY VOWS TO ‘FIGHT’ TRUMP’S TARIFFS, OTHER WORLD LEADERS WEIGH IMPACT

CHINA – 54% tariffs

“China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests,” China’s Commerce Ministry reportedly said in a statement. “There are no winners in trade wars, and there is no way out for protectionism.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun also warned that “Protectionism has no exit ramp” and urged Washington to “correct its wrong practices and resolve economic and trade differences with other countries — including China — through fair, respectful and reciprocal consultations.”

EUROPEAN UNION – 20% tariffs

The EU, which was hit with a blanket 20% tariff on top of the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as car exports to the U.S., which are expected to severely impact European nations, pledged to strike back at Trump’s tariff war.

“I know that many of you feel let down by our oldest ally,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video posted to X. “Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism. The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe.”

The EU chief said the bloc was already finalizing countermeasures to Trump’s tariffs on steel and pledged to take similar actions to protect the pharmaceutical and auto industries “if negotiations fail.”

“We must brace for the impact this will inevitably have. Europe has everything it needs to make it through this storm,” von der Leyen added, noting the EU is the single largest market on the planet, which she said serves as Europe’s “safe harbor in tumultuous times.”

“If you take on one of us, you take on all of us,” she added. “Our unity is our strength.”

SOME COUNTRIES TARGETED BY TRUMP TARIFFS SEEK NEGOTIATIONS, CHINA SAYS ‘NO WINNERS IN TRADE WARS’

UNITED KINGDOM -10%

Leaders in the U.K. have repeatedly said they would not immediately respond to the blanket tariff – which coupled with the steel and auto tariffs, could have a significant impact on its economy – though London is taking steps to see which tariffs could be implemented that would have the least negative effect on its own businesses.

British Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds reportedly told members of Parliament on Thursday that the U.K. will “not hesitate to act” if an agreement with Washington to circumvent the tariff war cannot be met, reported Politico.

“We will seek the views of U.K. stakeholders over four weeks until 1st May 2025 on products that could potentially be included in any U.K. tariff response,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This exercise will also give businesses the chance to have their say, and influence the design of any possible U.K. response.”

CANADA – 25% tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Trump’s tariffs will “fundamentally change the international trading system” and pledged to “fight” back through “countermeasures.”

“We’re in a situation where there’s going to be an impact on the U.S. economy, which will build with time,” he added. “In our judgment, it will be negative on the U.S. economy that will have an impact on us.”

“In a crisis, it’s important to come together,” Carney said. “It’s essential to act with purpose and with force, and that’s what we will do.”

TRUMP TOUTS RETURN OF THE ‘AMERICAN DREAM’ IN HISTORIC TARIFF ANNOUNCEMENT

MEXICO – 25% tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she will “announce a comprehensive program” to address Trump’s tariffs but will not engage in a “tit-for-tat on tariffs.”

Sheinbaum said she plans to “strengthen the economy under any circumstance.”

JAPAN – 24%

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, “We’re putting all options on the table in considering the most effective response.”

“Japan is a country that is making the largest amount of investment to the United States,” he reportedly told his Parliament. “We wonder if it makes sense for (Washington) to apply uniform tariffs to all countries. That is a point we’ve been making and will continue to do so.

“We need to consider what’s best for Japan’s national interest,” he added, without detailing what specific steps Tokyo could take.

AUSTRALIA – 10%

Though Australia was among the nations hit with some of the lowest tariffs issued by the White House on Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called them “totally unwarranted.”

“President Trump referred to reciprocal tariffs. A reciprocal tariff would be zero, not 10%,” he said at a press event. “The administration’s tariffs have no basis in logic, and they go against the basis of our two nation’s partnership.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is not the act of a friend,” Albanese said.

Albanese pointed out that Americans will pay the heaviest price for the tariffs and said therefore he will not put reciprocal tariffs back on the U.S.

“We will not join the race to the bottom,” he added, but pledged to continue to fight to have the tariffs removed.