Would-be liquor store thief stopped in his tracks by locked door: video

A would-be bourbon thief was left visibly dejected when his grab-and-go liquor store robbery was foiled by locked automatic doors, security cam footage shows.

An unidentified man was caught on camera trying to steal a 10-pack of Wild Turkey 101 from The Bottle-O Beechboro liquor store near Perth, Australia, on Tuesday.

Kellie Gordon, who was working as cashier the day of the attempted robbery told 10 News First Perth how the bungled bourbon heist unfolded.

“He came to the counter like he was pretending to get served and just made a run for it,” Gordon said.

SON OF HOME DEPOT WORKER ASSAULTED BY SHOPLIFTER PLEADS FOR ACTION ON RETAIL CRIME: ‘HAS TO BE CONSEQUENCES’

The video shows the man pick out the type of booze he was looking for then head toward the counter, seemingly on his way to pay. However, he is seen suddenly rushing to the entrance before he’s stopped in his tracks when the automatic door doesn’t open.

After a few futile attempts to pull the door or get it to open, the man turns back around to look in the cashier’s direction, the video shows. Gordon allegedly told him to either put the alcohol down or wait for the police, according to her account to the news outlet.

GIANT GROCERY CHAIN FIGHTING TO KEEP STORES OPEN AS THEFT, VIOLENCE HAS ‘INCREASED EXPONENTIALLY:’ REPORT

With slumped shoulders, the man walks to the counter, slides the pack of bourbon whiskey to the cashier and walks back to the door. Gordon apparently grabs the alcohol and reaches inside a pocket to pull out a handheld device that unlocked the door as the empty-handed man leaves the store, the footage shows.

The cashier relayed that the would-be bourbon thief did not appear “aggressive” nor was she “concerned” for her safety. Gordon then explained that for him, it was “more of a defeat more than anything.”

The store’s automatic locked door has not only prevented other criminals from trying to rob the store but has also saved the store thousands of dollars, according to 10 News First Perth.

“We just want everyone to know that we’re not going to stand for it,” Gordon said.

Police have launched an investigation into the attempted robbery, according to the New York Post.

The video was posted to the store’s Facebook account with the caption: “Does anyone know this guy? Police report number #060623113162815.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lots of users found the post to be amusing, jokingly tagging names of people they know to make fun of the embarrassing move made by the attempted thief.

Some users, however, noted that the cashier locking herself in with the man could have been a dangerous scenario for her if he was violent.