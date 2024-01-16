Yemeni leader claims US ignored warnings about rising Houthi threat

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A top Yemeni official accused the U.S. of having repeatedly ignored warnings about the threat Houthi rebels could pose to international trade.

Maj. Gen. Aidarus al-Zubaidi, who serves as vice president of Yemen’s U.N.-acknowledged government, says he raised concerns with U.S. and British officials at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

“They wrote everything down,” al-Zubaidi told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this weekend. “They didn’t do anything.”

Specifically, al-Zubaidi says he warned that the Houthis were regrouping and rearming at the time and were capable of conducting major operations.

US CARRIES OUT ADDITIONAL STRIKE IN YEMEN, OFFICIAL SAYS

The U.S. military has struggled to handle Houthi attacks on international trade vessels in the Red Sea for months. Houthi missiles have targeted numerous vessels, including those owned by U.S., Israeli and U.K. companies.

Houthi small boats have also attempted to hijack multiple ships.

CENTCOM RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER HOUTHI ATTACK IN YEMEN: ‘ILLEGAL AND DANGEROUS ACTIONS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED’

In response, the U.S. military and other allied countries have shot down dozens of Houthi missiles and drones over the Red Sea. The U.S. has also conducted airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Many shipping companies have paused shipments through the Red Sea or even suspended them indefinitely as a result. Shell on Tuesday announced that it would no longer send its vessels through the region.

TOP BIDEN ADVISER VISITS BEIRUT AS ISRAEL, HEZBOLLAH NEAR ALL-OUT WAR

Ships seeking an alternative must travel south around Africa to reach the Atlantic, a detour that adds weeks to trips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are each scheduled to speak at the WEF regarding how to calm tensions in the Middle East.