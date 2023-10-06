Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘terror’ following bombing of Ukrainian village that killed 52: ‘Absolute evil’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the recent Russian attack that killed dozens of people in a Ukrainian village in a speech Thursday, when he excoriated Russia for hitting civilian locations.

Zelenskyy spoke in Spain on Thursday about the bombing of the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region that killed at least 52 people.

“Today, Russian terrorists launched an attack that one can’t even call beastly. Because it would be an insult to beasts. A deliberate missile strike on a village in Kharkiv region, targeting a regular grocery store and a cafe,” Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

He continued, “Russian military personnel couldn’t have been unaware of where they were striking. It was not a blind attack. People had gathered there for a memorial meal, a Christian memorial meal. Who could launch a missile at them? Who? Only absolute evil.”

Presidential Chief of Staff Andrii Yermak and Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov announced Thursday that Russian forces shelled a shop and a cafe in Hroza around 1:00 p.m. Only citizens were killed, including a child.

“Over 50 people have been killed, including a child, a 6-year-old boy. My condolences to all who have lost their loved ones and dear ones,” said the Ukrainian president. “The wounded are receiving the necessary assistance, and I am grateful to everyone who is helping.”

“Russian terror must be defeated. And the world has the means to ensure this. The key is unity. The key is believing in freedom and protecting lives,” said Zelenskyy.

He added, “Today, our main message to the world is: evil cannot prevail. And only now, only in Ukraine, can this principled moral position be maintained. But together, all together!”

Russia targeted Ukraine with drones in another major attack early Thursday, striking the southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. The country’s air defenses intercepted 24 out of 29 Iranian-made drones that were used in the attack, Ukraine’s air force said.

On the day of the attacks, Zelenskyy was attending a summit of the European Political Community in Granada in southern Spain, to seek additional assistance from the international body.

He called for “additional air defense system for Ukraine, additional artillery and shells, additional long-range missiles and drones for our soldiers, as well as additional formats of support and security guarantees for nations threatened by Russia” to help protect Europe from potential aggression by Moscow.

The group was formed in the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.