Zelenskyy sensationally predicts Putin ‘will die soon’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stunningly predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will die soon as his health is deteriorating.

Zelenskyy made the sensational prediction in an interview Wednesday, when the Ukrainian leader also called on the U.S. not to bring Russia in from the global political wilderness amid ongoing peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

“He will die soon, that is a fact, and everything will be over,” Zelenskyy told Eurovision News in Paris, according to a partial translation of the interview by the Kyiv Independent.

Putin hopes to “remain in power until his death,” Zelensky said, adding that the Russian leader seeks “a direct confrontation with the West,” per the Kyiv Independent.

Zelenskyy did not appear to go into detail as to why he thinks the 72-year-old Russian strongman may be nearing the end.

Speculation has swirled in recent years about Putin’s health, with rumors of his declining well-being gaining momentum since Russia invaded Ukraine. However, the Kremlin has been quick to shut down such rumors, denying reports several times last year amid no concrete evidence backing up claims of Putin’s alleged ill health.

In October, Putin showcased what seemed to be intravenous (IV) track marks on his hands while meeting with soldiers, sparking rumors he was undergoing cancer treatment. The origin of the marks was unclear.

Rumors have also swirled about Putin suffering strokes and Parkinson’s disease.

Zelenskyy’s comments come amid delegations from Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday agreeing to a ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks and hostilities in the Black Sea following talks with Trump administration officials in Saudi Arabia.

The Kremlin said a Black Sea ceasefire will only be implemented with the removal of Western sanctions on Russia’s Rosselkhozbank – which reportedly services agriculture firms – and when access to the international banking system is restored, according to a report by Reuters.

During Zelenskyy’s interview, the Ukrainian leader pleaded with the U.S. to not cave to the Kremlin’s demands during ongoing peace and cease-fire negotiations. The U.S. has agreed to expand Russia’s access to global markets.

“It is very important that America does not help Putin to get out of this global isolation now,” Zelenskyy said.

“I believe that this is dangerous. This is one of the most dangerous moments.”

On Thursday, Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of a summit in Paris of some 30 nations about how to strengthen Kyiv’s hand and its military as it pushes for a ceasefire with Russia. Proposals to deploy European troops in the country in tandem with any peace deal are also being discussed.

Putin has served as president of Russia since 2012, having previously served in the role from 2000 to 2008. The former KGB foreign intelligence officer also served as prime minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

