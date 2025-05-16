Zelenskyy speaks with Trump, allies after Russia peace talks broker no ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President Donald Trump and chief Western allies from France, Germany, the U.K. and Poland after peace talks with Russia on Friday failed to secure any ceasefire terms.

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia met for the first time in three years in Turkey as Trump looks to pressure both sides to end the war as quickly as possible.

“Spoke with [the President of the United States] together with President Macron, Federal Chancellor Merz, Prime Ministers Starmer and Tusk,” Zelenskyy said in a Friday post on X. “We discussed the meeting in Istanbul.”

“Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible steps to bring real peace, and it is important that the world holds a strong stance,” he continued. “Our position – if the Russians reject a full and unconditional ceasefire and an end to killings, tough sanctions must follow.

“Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war,” Zelenskyy added. “Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping.”

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed Moscow’s renewed rejection of a ceasefire and said, “Once again, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin refuses to respond to the unconditional ceasefire proposal put forward by the Americans and supported by Ukraine and the Europeans.”

“By rejecting the ceasefire and dialogue with Ukraine, Russia shows it does not want peace and is merely trying to buy time by continuing the war,” Macron added, noting the U.S. and European allies must “define a united response.”

President Trump has not commented on the failed talks or the conversation he had with the world leaders on Friday, and Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the White House for comment.

Instead, Trump reiterated his belief that he and Putin need to meet in order for any progress to be made and told reporters on Friday from the UAE, “We have to meet. He and I will meet. I think we’ll solve it.

“Or maybe not, but at least we’ll know,” Trump continued. “And if we don’t solve it, [it’ll] be very interesting.”

Trump has not said when he plans to meet with Putin or what steps he will take if Putin does not agree to end his war.

The talks, first proposed by Putin last week, were agreed to by Zelenskyy, who upped the ante and suggested the leaders of the warring nations should attend the negotiations.

However, in a last-minute announcement on Thursday, after officials from Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. landed in Turkey, the Kremlin confirmed that not only would Putin not be in attendance, but the delegation would not be led by any senior members of Putin’s government – a move Zelenskyy said proved Russia was “unserious” about a ceasefire.

The talks failed to materialize on Thursday after officials were left wondering when and if they would even meet for discussions. The negotiations were then pushed to Friday, but this time neither Zelenskyy nor Secretary of State Marco Rubio said they would be in attendance.