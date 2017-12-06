Franken says no final decision to resign, but Democratic sources expect he will

US Senate(WASHINGTON) — In a short statement Wednesday night, Sen. Al Franken’s office is denying reports that he has made a final decision to resign his seat, however multiple Democratic sources in Washington and Minnesota tell ABC News that in an appearance Thursday he is in fact expected to announce his resignation.

“No final decision has been made yet; he is still discussing with his family [and] still plans to give an announcement tomorrow,” a spokesman in Sen. Franken’s office told ABC News.

More than three dozen U.S. Senators – including the Republican and Democratic leaders – have called on Franken to resign after two more women came forward Wednesday, joining six others, to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

The sources say Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, is strongly considering appointing Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, also a Democrat, to Franken’s seat, at least temporarily, should he resign.

