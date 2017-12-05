French Auto Parts Maker Coming To Fostoria

12/5/17 – 5:06 A.M.

A French auto parts maker is coming to Fostoria. The Courier reports Treves has won a state tax credit to create 91 jobs. The company plans to move into a 40,000 square-foot spec building in the Fostoria Industrial Park. Fostoria Economic Development Corporation president Renee Smith says Treves tentatively plans to open in April.

To get the full tax credit, the company has to hire 91 people by the end of 2020. The credit is worth up to $3.4 million.

Treves makes noise-reducing parts for cars.

MORE: The Courier