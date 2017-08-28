Friday Checkpoint Leads To Four OVI Arrests

8/28/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Authorities arrested four people during an OVI checkpoint on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay Friday night. The State Patrol reports officers stopped more than 950 vehicles between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers diverted five cars for further investigation and found four drivers impaired.

The checkpoint also led to two marijuana possession arrests.

A checkpoint in Putnam County on Saturday night led to one drunk driving arrest. Officers set that checkpoint up south of Kalida on State Route 115 near State Route 12.