Friends Of Santa Looking To Help Local Families

12/12/17 – 4:48 P.M.

Friends of Santa is looking for your help in giving families in need a merry Christmas. The group has set up many “Wishing Trees” in the community. You can take one or more of the wishes and return the requested item to the location of the tree. If you do take a wish, try to fulfill it as soon as possible for a final pickup next Tuesday.

For more information, you can call 567-208-3051, or visit the Facebook page, Friends of Santa