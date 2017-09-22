“Full House” cast is still a family 30 years later

NETFLIX(NEW YORK) — Cut. It. Out! Full House celebrates its 30th anniversary today — and in a fitting tribute to that milestone, the third season of the original show’s spin-off, Fuller House, debuts on Netflix.

This season, Candace Cameron Bure’s D.J. Tanner deals with her ex Steve’s impending marriage, while Jodie Sweetin’s Stephanie explores her relationship with Kimmy Gibler’s brother. Plus, we finally get to see the infamous Gibler house.

“It’s really a testament to our fans that have loved the show and love Fuller House,” Bure tells ABC Radio about Full House‘s longevity. “We’re all so grateful to be here and grateful that we all still look good!”

Sweetin adds, “We have grown to be a really close knit family so to get to do this 30 years later with people that you love and have fun with — we have the best time.”

That’s never more apparent than when the entire original cast — including Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos — has scenes together.

“It’s like when you invite all of your family and you have all these amazing inside jokes that you’ve had for 30 years that everyone else looks at you like you’re crazy but we find really hilarious,” Sweetin says.

Saget says they all stayed in touch, even after Full House ended in 1995.

He laughingly recalls a time they were all out in Malibu and ran into Tony Danza. “[Tony] goes, ‘Why are you all together?’ And I said, ‘What, Who’s the Boss? doesn’t go to dinner?’”

Now, the adults are trying to recreate that close-knit environment for the new kids on set.

“I think we’re really trying to create that same family dynamic that we had as kids,” Sweetin says. “And I think it’s going pretty well so far.”



The first nine episodes of Fuller House season three debut on Netflix today.

