Full trailer for Marvel's “The Punisher” debuts

(NEW YORK) — The first full trailer for The Punisher, the next Netflix Marvel series, has blasted its way online.

The Punisher follows former elite soldier Frank Castle, who uses his skills to mercilessly hunt down criminals of every stripe after his family is murdered.

Jon Bernthal plays the fan-favorite, eponymous anti-hero, who’s in full force in the new trailer, which is set, most effectively, to Metallica’s classic “One.”

What is known about the plot is it will delve deeper into the conspiracy glimpsed in season 2 of Daredevil: Castle’s former comrades in arms got involved in a drug running operation, leading to the brutal murders of the veteran-turned hero’s wife and daughter.

Incidentally, another Metallica connection is heard in the trailer, when Castle declares of his enemies that he’s going to “kill ’em all” — the same name of the metal legends’ debut album.

The Punisher is set to debut on Netflix sometime this year.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

