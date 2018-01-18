Gabrielle Union's “Bad Boys” TV spinoff gets official pilot order

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — The Bad Boys TV spinoff starring Gabrielle Union is on its way to become an official series. According to The Wrap, it’s landed a pilot order from NBC.

In the potential series, Union will reprise her Bad Boys 2 role, Syd Burnett. Her character, however, has now moved to L.A. and is working as an LAPD detective. Unfortunately, her new partner, Nancy McKenna, believes Syd’s lifestyle is a front for a “greater personal secret.”

As previously reported, The Blacklist writer-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier have already signed on to write the script. In addition to starring in the series, Union will executive produce.

The Bad Boys series news comes after BET announced the cancellation of Union’s Being Mary Jane, ending the series with a fifth-season two-hour movie special.

