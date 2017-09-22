Gal Gadot, Kumail Nanjiani announced as upcoming “SNL” hosts

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — The new season of Saturday Night Live, its 43rd, gets underway September 30 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest JAY-Z. Now we know who will be following up the pair of guests in subsequent weeks.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will hosting the season’s second episdoe on October 7, with musical guest Sam Smith.

The Big Sick and Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani will be the guest host on October 14, with musical guest Pink.

This season SNL will be airing live simultaneously coast to coast.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.