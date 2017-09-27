“Games of Thrones” stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are reportedly engaged

FilmMagic/Jason LaVeris(LONDON) — Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie, whose Game of Thrones characters Jon Snow and Ygritte were lovers on the series, reportedly have taken their off-screen relationship to the next level.

Harrington and Leslie, both 30, have gotten engaged after reportedly dating on and off for five years, a source tells People magazine.

The couple, who were first linked in 2012, reportedly split a year later, before reconciling and going public with their romance in 2016 at a red carpet appearance together in London.

Reps for the couple have yet to confirm the engagement.

Game of Thrones will begin production on its eighth and final season in October. A premiere date has not been announced.

