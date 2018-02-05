Gas Prices Up For Second Straight Week

2/5/18 – 5:38 A.M.

For the second straight week, we’re starting off higher gas prices. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price in Findlay is $2.50 for a gallon of regular. That’s up 14 cents from last Monday and 21 cents from two weeks ago. Prices are seven cents higher than they were a month ago.

Ottawa drivers report paying $2.45 per gallon. That’s up six cents from last week.

The statewide average stands at $2.46 per gallon, up six cents over the last seven days.