Gas Prices Up To Start The Week, Could Go Higher

8/28/17 – 6:57 A.M.

Local gas prices are up as we start the new work week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.31 in Findlay today. That’s up 19 cents over the last week.

Ottawa drivers report paying $2.29 today, up 14 cents from last Monday.

We could see prices rise again soon. Patrick Dehaan of GasBuddy.com forecasts prices could increase between 10 and 25 cents per gallon in the Midwest due to Hurricane Harvey’s impact in the Gulf of Mexico.