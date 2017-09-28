Gateway Church Collecting Items For Hurricane Irma Victims

09/28/17 – 2:38 P.M.

Gateway Church in Findlay is still collecting items for people affected by Hurricane Irma. Kevin Gruhbinski explained that they are looking for specific items.

Kevin Gruhbinski

He added that they are also taking cleaning supplies. You can drop off the items at the Gateway Church on County Road 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will also be available 6-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. They will be taking a truck to Florida to drop the items off next weekend.