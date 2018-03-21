Geary Family YMCA Names Temporary Director

3/21/18 – 6:45 A.M.

The Geary Family YMCA in Fostoria has a new director. The Review-Times reports Mark Brunsman started in the role last week. Brunsman is serving as executive director through a one-year management agreement with the YMCA and Jewish Community Center of Greater Toledo.

Brunsman has worked with the YMCA of Greater Toledo for 31 years. He’s temporarily replacing former CEO Eric Stinehelfer. Stinehelfer resigned in mid-January to accept a similar position with a YMCA in Florida.

