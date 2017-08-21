Geena Davis wants a role in the “Wonder Woman” sequel

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC ENTERTAINMENT, LLC(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner Geena Davis is no stranger to kicking butt on screen.

The actress, who’s starred in action films such as Cutthroat Island and The Long Kiss Goodnight, wants in on the sequel to the blockbuster movie Wonder Woman.

“I met [director] Patty Jenkins and I told her, ‘I’m sure you’re going to make a sequel and if you need anybody Amazonian, there’s always me. I’m available,'” she told Variety.

Wonder Woman was a box office phenomenon, opening with an estimated $103.1 million, Warner Bros. said — the largest haul for a female-directed feature in history. It bested record-holder, Fifty Shades of Grey, by $15 million. The film, starring Gal Gadot as the title character, also had the biggest opening for a female-led comic adaptation.

The movie has just surpassed the $800 million mark globally.

Davis, 61, said she “loved” the film, and wants roles in more action films, or even a TV series.

“My dream goal would be to have a streaming show where I could be a bada**,” she said.

Asked if her films inspired Wonder Woman, Davis said, “I would never claim credit for those movies.”

However, if she did join the Wonder Woman universe, she already has one Amazonian skill under her belt: Davis was an Olympian-level archer.

