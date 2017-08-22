George and Amal Clooney donate $1 million to Southern Poverty Law Center

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — George and Amal Clooney just made a big statement against hatred. They’ve donated one million dollars to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A statement from the SPLC says they’re partnering with the Clooney Foundation for Justice “In the wake of the deadly violence at a white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia,” referring to the gathering August 12 that left a woman dead.

The partnership will “increase the capacity of the SPLC to combat hate groups in the United States,” reads the statement.

“Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality,” the Clooneys add in a statement their rep provided to ABC News. “There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.”

In widely-criticized comments he made after the Charlottesville gathering, President Trump said of the violence, “I think there is blame on both sides. You look at both sides. I think there is blame object on both sides,” referring to both the white nationalists and the counter-protestors, the latter of whom included the woman who was killed when a white nationalist drove his vehicle into a crowd and then fled.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice was founded last year by actor/director Clooney and his wife, Amal, an attorney who specializes in international law and human rights. The foundation’s website says its mission is “to advance justice in courtrooms, communities, and classrooms around the world.”

Based in Montgomery, AL, The Southern Poverty Law Center is “a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hate and bigotry, and to seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of society,” according to their website.

