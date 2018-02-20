George and Amal Clooney donate a half million to gun control event

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Following last Wednesday’s shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students dead, George and Amal Clooney have announced they will donate $500,000 to the survivors’ planned March for Our Lives anti-gun demonstration.

Students from the school plan to march in Washington D.C. to lobby lawmakers on gun control legislation. Attendees at the event, which was announced almost immediately after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, will now include the celebrity couple and their twins Ella and Alexander.

In a statement, Clooney said, “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Valentine’s Day massacre. The FBI has admitted it didn’t follow proper protocols in following up on tips from concerned citizens about the alleged shooter.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.