George Clooney jokes son is a “thug,” daughter is “elegant”

ABC/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — Just three months after welcoming their twins, George and Amal Clooney are already starting to see their little personalities develop.

“[Alexander] is a thug already,” George Clooney told Entertainment Tonight this weekend at the Venice Film Festival. “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.”

He also joked that Alexander is so big, he could be working at a night club.

“Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery,” George Clooney added.

But his daughter Ella couldn’t be more different.

“She’s very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank God,” George Clooney said.

The actor and the human rights lawyer welcomed their twins earlier this summer and George Clooney’s rep made a classic joke in June about how his client was doing with the new babies.

“Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” his rep said, adding, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

A few days later, George Clooney’s father, Nick Clooney, spoke to a local TV station, saying his grandchildren are “gorgeous.”

George and Amal Clooney were first linked in 2013 and married roughly a year later in Italy. These are the first children for both the actor and the attorney.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.