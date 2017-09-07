George Clooney talks marriage and fatherhood: “All of a sudden you go, 'Holy s***. I'm a parent!'”

ABC/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney is opening up about his marriage to his attorney wife, Amal and what life has been like with their three-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Among Clooney’s revelations:

1. He realized he wanted to marry Amal after just a few months: Four months after he first went out with Amal, he bought an engagement ring. On April 28, 2014, he prepared a soundtrack of romantic songs by his late aunt, singer Rosemary Clooney, and made his then-girlfriend a pasta dinner at home.

“Over champagne, after dinner, I told her there was a lighter to light the candle in the drawer, and she reached back and pulled out a ring. And I…got down on my knee and did all the things you’re supposed to do,” he says. “She just kept staring at the ring, going, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked.” They wed that September.

2. The Clooneys never discussed having children until after their wedding: After they were married, Clooney said he and Amal decided “we’d gotten very lucky…and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got.” But they never expected twins.

The twins were born June 6, 2017. “It was wild,” he said. “All of a sudden you go: ‘Holy s***. I’m a parent!'”

3. He has no plans to act again any time soon: Explaining that roles are less interesting as actors age, Clooney said he has no interest in being in a movie “just to be in front of the camera.” And though some have suggested that he should get into politics, he said that he believes “that would make my life miserable.”

